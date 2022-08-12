Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest.
Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
But the BBC wanted to hear what the people out and about in these two Yorkshire cities had to say?
It's fair to say optimism bordering on excitement was definitely in the air.
In Leeds, Julie Goodman said it was good news, adding she hoped it would bring "a lot of tourism" with it.
While it has a TV audience of 160m people, Eurovision organisers say the host venue should be able to accommodate about 10,000 spectators and have hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators.
"We've already had the triathlon here and I think that brings a lot of business," she added.
David Walker agreed hosting the event would boost the tourism but he felt the city faced stiff competition from Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.
"We've got the facilities, it'll bring cash into Leeds. It can do nothing but good really," he said.
"I think Leeds will have a struggle against Birmingham given the success of the Commonwealth Games, but Yorkshire always does it best."
Toby Lipatti-Mesme said it was "definitely good news", adding Leeds "deserved the spotlight on the city".
Meanwhile, his friend Isabelle Walker said her mum was "absolutely buzzing for it and hasn't stopped going on about it".
"I think Leeds has got a good music history in general. It's a good place," she added.
"I think it's really exciting and will bring a happy, fun vibe to Leeds," added Dawn Tate, who said she became hooked watching the UK's entry Sam Ryder come second in this year's competition.
"We watched it as a family this year and it's just a happy vibe," she said. "It's different music and it's memories as well. It's something that people have watched for generations."
In Sheffield, builder Mark Loosemore said while he was not bothered about Eurovision itself, he saw the benefit for the city.
"I think it would be fantastic, simply because Sheffield is a musical city. World famous artists [such as] Def Leppard, Pulp, come from here. We've always been known for music," he said.
Wendy Kingswood said it was "brilliant" news to be shortlisted, adding: "It would make Sheffield stand out for once - it needs something like that, something to put it on the map."
Jayden Kelly said while he was not a Eurovision fan, he felt it could give local acts a platform to succeed.
"If it comes to Sheffield, a lot of people love their music, so it would be a great opportunity for them to get their chance to compete, but you won't see me singing anything!"
Massive Eurovision fan Gifty Barker said the city would be the perfect fit, adding her "fingers are crossed" it will be chosen.
"Amazing, I can't wait. We are waiting for it, hopefully we get chosen," she said. "I can't keep my excitement in. Sheffield is an amazing city."
Reacting to the news, councillor Martin Smith from Sheffield City Council said it was a South Yorkshire-wide bid after the region successfully hosted the women's Euros.
"Sheffield can put on a fantastic show. We know we can deliver big international events at the very highest level and it's just a boost for the city isn't it?"
Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire mayor, said "the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire."
"We have the venues, the heritage, the track record and the passion that Eurovision deserves in such an important year for the contest, that would be held in solidarity with our friends and partners in Ukraine."
Spice Girl Mel B, who grew up in Leeds, said: "I'd love to see Leeds as the venue for Eurovision. It's a great city bursting with great people and fantastic character - the perfect backdrop for an iconic show like Eurovision."
Leeds City Council deputy leader Jonathan Pryor said: "Leeds is perfectly placed to put on a show. We have to remember it's Ukraine's party, we're just holding it in our house.
"We've got so much to offer, so much to show. Leeds is one of those cities which is always underestimated and overlooked and I think now is the time to open our doors and not just welcome Ukraine to our city, but the world too."
