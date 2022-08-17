Arriva: Bus drivers to strike in Kent and Essex over pay
Arriva bus drivers in Kent and Essex are set to strike after they turned down a pay offer, union officials said.
About 800 drivers will stage a walk out, although official strike dates have yet to be announced.
It comes after Unite said Arriva offered a rise to bus drivers of 7.8%, which the union described as a "substantial pay cut" amid a UK inflation rate of 10.1%.
Arriva has been approached for comment by the BBC.
Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Offering a pay cut presented as a rise is completely unacceptable. Arriva can well afford to return with a better deal."
Drivers based at depots in Colchester, Harlow, Southend, Gillingham, Maidstone, Gravesend and Tunbridge Wells will take part in the walkout.
