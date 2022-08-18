2022 exam results: 'No employer had heard of T-levels'
Students across the West Midlands have received their exam results after a tumultuous year that saw them learning through a pandemic. The BBC spoke to some about the challenges they faced and how some of the first teenagers to take the new T-levels fared.
"Overall it's been a challenge, but rewarding," said Ben Stevenson from City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College.
He was one of the first students in the country to open his T-level results, a new two-year course which are equivalent to three A-levels and consist of 80% classroom work and 20% work placement.
"You get the best of both worlds," Ben said.
He was delighted to find he achieved a distinction in digital design and development, which is equivalent to an A grade.
However, Ben said finding placements had been particularly hard because "the creditability of the T-levels were low as it was new and no employer had heard of them".
He said due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of work places shut so completing placements became a race against time to not miss the course deadline.
Overall around the country, top A-level results were down compared to 2021, but still remained higher than pre-pandemic grades.
Jack Flood from Walsall College got a distinction in his T-levels and managed to bag himself a degree-level apprenticeship in tunnel surveying with Balfour Beatty.
The 18-year-old worked on rail project HS2 during his placement with the construction company.
Daniel Collins, from City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College, took traditional A-levels and achieved four A* in maths, further maths, physics and statistics.
He said it had been his "dream" to go to Oxford University and study engineering.
"I'd like to work for F1 on the aero squad," he said.
His mum Nicola Collins said her son had worked "so hard" and added he has had a "game plan" since year eight to get into his chosen university.
"I am so proud. The world is his oyster now," she said.
'Mental challenge'
However, Daniel said the last two years had been "very tough".
"It's been the mental challenge; you've got to do six hours of work a day and if you do bad on a test, you'll just over think it," he said.
For this year's students, it is the first time they have taken exams because their GCSEs were scrapped in 2020 when the country went into lockdown.
Richard Kingshott, the assistant vice principal at Cardinal Wiseman Sixth Form College in Coventry, said despite the challenges of the pandemic and the uncertainty around exams, "they have refused to be held back".
"They have confronted so much [over the past two years] and they haven't sorted excuses at any time," he said.
"They refuse to be beaten."
The exam watchdog Ofqual said results would likely reflect a midway point between the last two years and 2019.
The number of students getting A* and A grades has been lower this year compared to 2021, when pupils were assessed by their teachers.
In the West Midlands, around 32.3% received this grade bracket compared to 40.9% in 2021.
Pre-pandemic in 2019, around 22% of students in the region were achieving A* and A grades.
For one student at Telford College in Shropshire, their career path has been shaped by experiences growing up.
Poppy Akiti got triple distinctions in her BTEC exams. She will now go to Birmingham City University to study law, as she wants to become a civil rights solicitor.
"Family life and background made me want to take it as a career path," she said. "I have seen people be treated not nicely so I'd rather help people who are having this treatment.
"Hopefully I have made everyone proud including my teachers," Poppy added.
'Over the moon'
Jag Uppal who opened his results alongside Poppy, got a distinct and two merits, which are the grades he needed to get into Birmingham City University to study cyber security.
"I'm pretty over the moon to be honest, I was not expecting this at all," Jag said.
"I don't know how I've done this, I've managed to pull it out the bag," he added, seemingly in shock.
Isabella Hulbert, from Royal Grammar School in Worcester, said although her school provided good online classes during the pandemic, she said students needed "personal motivation" to get them through studying.
Isabella added that she was "terrified" that these were the first exams she had sat.
"Having the stamina for it and getting through those exams was something I'd never experienced before," she said.
"It felt like a bit of a marathon to be honest," the student added, who will be going on to pursue a career as an opera singer after studying at the Royal Academy of Music in London.
