Essex University pioneers grassroots rugby study
The effects of concussion in grassroots rugby is to be investigated in a new study at one club.
Researchers at the University of Essex will explore the impact of collisions, head injuries and recovery time across the season with Colchester Rugby Club.
Dr Ben Jones, a former player with Northampton Saints, Worcester Warriors and the England 7s is leading the study.
He said it could "safeguard the sport for future generations".
The university said the technology being used was "cutting edge" and hoped the study could "transform player safety across the globe".
Dr Jones, a former scrum-half, said: "We don't currently know what happens to grassroots rugby players across the season.
"This is about finding out about the trauma or impact, as there is just no data on these guys and we need to know what it looks like."
He said they were not trying to "make the game soft" but instead learn "more about its potential risks".
"For years elite athletes have had the benefit of high-level analysis whereas the clubhouses that are the foundation of the game have been left behind," he said.
"Through this study, we can help improve safety and safeguard the sport for future generations."
Players will wear a specially-adapted scrum cap from company PhysiGo, which will allow researchers to record impacts and monitor the rotational forces they experience.
They will also be monitored off the pitch to see if there are changes to their brain oxygenation levels and differences in general blood flow.
The study will also assess if persistent tackles, small collisions and bumps affect mental ability.
Colchester Rugby Club, who play in the Regional 1 South East League, welcomed the study and the information it will provide.
Chairman Karl O'Brien said the club was "fully committed to all of these players enjoying their rugby in a safe environment".
"To be allowed to work with the excellent team from the University of Essex is absolutely fantastic for us all and we are proud to be helping people to enjoy the great game for many years to come as safely as possible," he said.
PhsyiGo's work with Colchester and Essex comes after training research with Alton RFC in Hampshire, Downlands College in Australia, and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
