Thames Valley Police's chief constable to retire next year
Thames Valley Police's (TVP) chief constable has announced he will retire from the force next year.
John Campbell, who has led the force since 2019, has spent more than 30 years in various police forces.
He said announcing his departure would "allow plenty of time for a smooth transition to the new chief constable", who will start on 1 April 2023.
Details of the process to recruit Mr Campbell's successor will be announced on Thursday.
"It has been an honour serving the communities of the Thames Valley, and I am immensely proud of the officers, staff and volunteers who work around the clock, every single day, to keep our communities safe," he said.
He joined West Midlands Police in 1988, transferred to Hampshire Constabulary in 2001 and joined TVP in July 2010.
Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, will lead the recruitment process to find Mr Campbell's successor.
"I thank him for his contribution to the police service, especially his leadership of the force and his focus on delivering on mine and my predecessor's police and crime plan," Mr Barber said.
"I have very much enjoyed working with John and am proud of what he has achieved for the force and I will be sorry to see him leave."
