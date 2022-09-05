Clinically vulnerable in hospital after power cut off - health boss
- Published
Clinically vulnerable people have been admitted to hospital after having their energy cut off, a health boss has said.
Samantha Allen, chief executive of NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said people needed electrical devices such as oxygen machines "for survival".
She has written to regulator Ofgem calling for action to ensure energy companies have better checks in place.
The government said plans to help with price rises will be announced shortly.
Ms Allen wrote to Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, detailing "serious concerns" that vulnerable people "may have their electricity or gas services disconnected as a result of non-payment".
"It has come to light that we are starting to see examples where clinically vulnerable people have been disconnected from their home energy supply which has then led to a hospital admission," she said.
"This is impacting on people who live independently at home, with the support from our community health services team and are reliant on using electric devices for survival."
She said it was her understanding that those deemed clinically vulnerable could not have their supply disconnected, and urged the regulator to "work urgently" with firms to ensure patient lists are updated and checked first.
"Based on some examples, along with the contact we are having with many clinically vulnerable people, it is clear that significant concern exists across our communities," she said.
"Put simply, the impact of having their energy supply terminated will be life-threatening for some people. All of this will place additional demands on already stretched health and social care services."
Ofgem has been approached for comment. It has advice for people who cannot afford bills here.
Meanwhile, Cumbria's director of public health has warned that the cost of living crisis will have a bigger impact this winter than Covid-19 or flu.
Speaking on BBC Radio Cumbria, Colin Cox said respiratory and cardiac health could be "seriously affected", as well as people's mental health, due to the "stresses and strains of struggling to make ends meet".
