Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Football fans warned about flares
Detection dogs will be used to find any pyrotechnics being carried by football fans going to the Middlesbrough v Sunderland match, police said.
The two sides are meeting on Monday for the first league match since 2018.
Cleveland Police said it was expecting a large crowd at the Riverside and had worked with both clubs to ensure a safe environment.
The force warned it would prosecute anyone involved in disorder or crime and pursue football banning orders.
The vast majority of people attending matches were genuine fans, it said, and its role was to ensure a safe environment.
It said: "Pyrotechnics can be extremely dangerous in a crowded space and can result in serious injury.
"It is an offence to use them inside a stadium. There will be dogs present to detect pyrotechnics and drugs and will take action against anyone found in possession of them."
There have been a number of recent issues with pyrotechnics at sporting events.
In August, a Bradford City supporter was injured when a flare struck them at the team's match against Newport.
In March the Football Association of Wales was fined for the "inappropriate behaviour" of fans using pyrotechnics during March's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria.
And on Saturday, the Dutch F1 grand prix qualifying was red-flagged when a flare was thrown on to the track.
