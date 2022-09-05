Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed
A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years.
Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July.
The 51-year-old of Marple Close, Wigan, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Northumbria Police urged the public to report any suspicious activity.
Det Ch Insp Marc Michael said: "This result has seen a substantial amount of drugs taken out of circulation and subsequently taken millions of pounds away from organised criminals.
"We always encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity they believe could be linked to drug supply to us. You are our eyes and ears and our biggest supporters."
McDonald's arrest came about as part of a joint operation between Northumbria, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Police forces.
