Three Dads start second suicide awareness walk
Three fathers who lost daughters to suicide have begun their second walking challenge with "respect" to the Queen in mind.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer, and Tim Owen, said they would "walk with due deference" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 3 Dads Walking group aim to trek 500 miles (805km) in support of suicide prevention charity Papyrus.
The group completed a 300-mile (483km) walk between their homes in 2021.
They have already raised more than £880,000 as part of their campaign to have suicide prevention taught in schools.
The trio said they would go ahead with the walk as planned as "young people continue to die by suicide".
In a joint statement, the men said: "Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time. We would like to offer them our sincere condolences.
"The Queen's unwavering devotion, leadership and service to the country and commonwealth has been an inspiration and example to all.
"It is clear that the tone will be different to our original plan. However, we will continue our walk because young people continue to die by suicide."
They are walking between the UK's four parliaments in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London, beginning in Northern Ireland.
Their trip is in memory of their daughters 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey who was aged 29.
Mr Airey, from Morland, Cumbria, said: "More than 200 schoolchildren are lost to suicide every year. That is both a tragedy and a national scandal which needs to be addressed."
Mr Palmer, from Sale, Greater Manchester said they would be walking and talking for a month to "better equip our young people with life-skills which they can carry through the rest of their lives to protect themselves and others".
Mr Owen from Shouldham, Norfolk said: "It's going to be an epic."
Their previous walk received global attention with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig each donating £10,000.