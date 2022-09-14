Queen Elizabeth II: Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England
Knitted and crocheted tributes are just one of many ways people across England have found to honour the late Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.
Since her death a number of postboxes across the country have been decked out with special woolly tops.
The Royal Mail said it appreciated "the creativity" but has asked people to ensure they do not prevent mail from being collected or posted.
Many of the toppers feature images of the late monarch, her beloved corgis and an array of crowns.
Lisa Jarmany, from Tydd St Mary in Lincolnshire, said she had been taught to crochet by her great-grandmother when she was seven.
She said she had always wanted to make a postbox topper and the announcement of the Queen's death had pushed her to do it.
"It really made me think 'right, now I am going to get one done'."
Ms Jarmany said it was "quite fiddly" to do and it took her about 20 hours to complete.
"Our post box is right outside our village shop, which I run," she said.
"I just know it will bring a smile to a lot of people's faces."
Lynn Clegg, from Walton near Wakefield in West Yorkshire, has been making postbox toppers for two years.
"I started doing them during the first lockdown," she explained.
"I had to shield for 18 months due to starting chemotherapy.
"The villagers absolutely love them and they now call me Banksy of Walton."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Over the years, our customers have created postbox toppers across the UK, including now to commemorate the period of national mourning for Her Majesty the Queen.
"We appreciate the creativity and hard work that goes into designing and making these works of art.
"We always ask that such decorations avoid raising any safety concerns or causing offence, and that toppers do not inadvertently prevent mail from being posted and collected."