Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.
The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks".
Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their Eurovision bids.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she was "hugely disappointed" Leeds was unsuccessful but wished Glasgow and Liverpool "the best of luck".
The BBC said the two remaining cities, which have riverside arena venues, had "the strongest overall offer".
The UK was chosen to host the contest after organisers decided it could not be staged by this year's winner, Ukraine, because of the ongoing war.
UK singer Sam Ryder finished second at this year's contest in Turin, Italy.
A hotly contested selection process saw 20 UK cities express an interest in hosting next year's show before that was narrowed down to seven, and now a final two.
Councillor Ben Miskell, Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee Deputy Chair for Sheffield City Council, said getting to the final seven showed the city had "really meant business".
"Loads of cities wanted to host this and it was amazing to see Sheffield and South Yorkshire get behind this bid," he said.
"Over the last few months we have showcased the very best of Sheffield - the love of music that runs through our veins, our stunning outdoor city, and of course our people.
"As the UK's first City of Sanctuary we have said all along we were doing this in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.
"We have long-held and strong connections with Ukraine and they have been at the forefront of our minds throughout this bid."
Mr Miskell said along with hosting the Women's Euros in the summer, it had some "massive events" coming up including the Rugby League World Cup.
Leeds City Council Leader Councillor James Lewis said the city "did the best we could" in its bid.
He said: "I would like to thank our local Ukrainian community for all their support and help, and I would also like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in bringing the Leeds bid together from our own staff to all our key partners who worked so hard to bring it to life. "
