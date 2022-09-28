Yorkshire Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike move in pay row

AmbulanceYorkshire Ambulance Service
The union said ambulance staff were angry over the government's 4% pay rise

Ambulance workers in Yorkshire are to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay.

The GMB union said a consultative ballot of almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) showed 90% in favour of a walkout.

The union, who said a formal date for a strike ballot would be announced, said it was the "largest mandate ever seen" and that YAS staff were angry at the government's 4% pay rise.

YAS has been contacted for a comment.

Deanne Ferguson, GMB organiser, said staff such as paramedics had "had enough."

She added: "Ambulance staff should not be worrying about how they'll heat their homes this winter or feed their families, whilst carrying out a crucial service across our communities.

"The service is crumbling, and it is having an impact on everyone - it is only surviving because of the amazing workers holding it together, through good will."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics