Yorkshire Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike move in pay row
- Published
Ambulance workers in Yorkshire are to vote on whether to take strike action in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union said a consultative ballot of almost 1,500 members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) showed 90% in favour of a walkout.
The union, who said a formal date for a strike ballot would be announced, said it was the "largest mandate ever seen" and that YAS staff were angry at the government's 4% pay rise.
YAS has been contacted for a comment.
Deanne Ferguson, GMB organiser, said staff such as paramedics had "had enough."
She added: "Ambulance staff should not be worrying about how they'll heat their homes this winter or feed their families, whilst carrying out a crucial service across our communities.
"The service is crumbling, and it is having an impact on everyone - it is only surviving because of the amazing workers holding it together, through good will."
