Pair accused of terror offences and 5G mast damage set for trial
A man and a woman are set to go on trial accused of terror offences and plotting to destroy a 5G mast.
Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May and June.
Mr Reynolds is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.
He is also accused of three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication on the messaging app Telegram.
On Friday, Mr Reynolds, 59, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.
Representing himself in court, he spoke to confirm his identity by video-link.
Ms Grayson, also 59, of Boothwood Road, York, is also charged with publishing a statement on Telegram encouraging the preparation of acts of terror.
Mr Justice Sweeney said the earliest available trial date at Leeds Crown Court was 24 April, with a plea and case management hearing due on 27 January.
