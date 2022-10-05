Cost of living crisis: Freedom Leisure drops pool temperatures
- Published
A chain of leisure centres have reduced swimming pool temperatures after energy bills quadrupled.
Freedom Leisure manages more than 100 facilities in the UK, including 19 sites with swimming pools in the South East.
The organisation announced a "small reduction" in pool temperatures, among a number of operational changes to save money.
A number of local councils have shared their support for the decision.
Other advice includes reducing time spent in the showers and turning off air conditioning.
The not-for-profit trust said it was facing "crippling increases in energy costs due to the upward movement in wholesale energy costs".
"Unlike domestic supply, we do not have the limited protection of an energy price cap," a spokeswoman said.
"For us, these increases are running into the many millions of pounds."
Freedom Leisure manages Arun Leisure Centre and Littlehampton Wave on behalf of Arun District Council.
"We support the small operational changes to reduce the use of energy and lessen the impact on the environment," a council spokeswoman said.
'Difficult decisions'
There are three Freedom Leisure centres in the Wealden district.
The district council said it was "supporting" the firm through "huge financial pressure due to increasing costs".
The firm also operates Bexhill Leisure Centre, Bexhill Leisure Pool and Rye Sports Centre and Pool on behalf of Rother District Council.
The authority said it was "committed to working with Freedom Leisure to ensure residents have as much access as possible to leisure facilities in the district".
"Soaring energy costs are affecting everyone in the district, forcing many to make some difficult decisions."
'We are not in isolation'
Freedom Leisure CEO Ivan Horsfall Turner said the energy crisis is affecting all leisure facility operators.
"We are not in isolation," he said.
"The recent government announcement which outlined the support available for business will help but with our energy bills rising four-fold it is not something we can just absorb.
"We will continue to monitor energy use across all our 100 plus leisure facilities in the short to medium term."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.