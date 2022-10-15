Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
- Published
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.
Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same complainant.
The 21-year-old footballer, who has also played for England, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was arrested in January after allegations were made.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.