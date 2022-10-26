Thames Valley Police: Jason Hogg proposed as new chief constable
Thames Valley Police's (TVP) deputy chief constable is set to lead the force from next April.
Jason Hogg has been proposed by Thames Valley's Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber.
Mr Hogg has worked for TVP since 2016 and was promoted to his current role in 2019.
Current chief constable John Campbell, who has led the force since 2019, announced that he will retire from his post in August.
Mr Hogg, who joined Cleveland Police in 1995 and transferred to Hampshire Constabulary in 2001, is set to start his new role on 1 April 2023.
He has held other senior roles in the South East Counter Terrorism Unit and Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Mr Barber said: "[Mr Hogg] has done an excellent job as deputy chief constable and throughout his career with the force, and I look forward to working closely with him in the future."
The appointment is expected to be confirmed by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel at a meeting on 18 November.
