Dover attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
- Published
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.
Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday.
He is believed to have later taken his own life.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said evidence showed it "was motivated by a terrorist ideology".
A police statement on Saturday said: "A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media devices.
"Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack."
Tim Jacques, senior national co-ordinator for counter terrorism policing, said: "After considering the evidence collected so far, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology.
"This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.