Bonfire Night: Officer suffers serious burns to arm in Southwick rocket attack
- Published
A police officer and a teenager have been left badly burned in a "senseless" rocket attack while on Bonfire Night.
Northumbria Police said the officer was talking to two teenagers in Southwick, Sunderland, when a gang of male youths launched rockets at them.
The officer suffered serious burns to his arm and the boy was also injured.
Meanwhile, a Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) car was damaged after a brick was hurled at a crew in Trimdon Station, County Durham.
The attack on the Northumbria Police officer happened at 22:25 GMT in Carlisle Terrace and was carried out by about 10 males.
The group launched several rockets, with one striking the 14-year-old and injuring his upper arm.
It then hit the officer and exploded, causing burns to his arm and torso. The boy also suffered hearing loss, police said.
During the attack the victims were forced to take cover behind a police vehicle which had its windows smashed.
As other police units arrived, the culprits fled the scene.
Ch Supt Neil Hutchison, from the force, said: "This is absolutely disgraceful behaviour and we will not tolerate it.
"Bonfire Night is not an excuse to carry out dangerous acts of violence. An extensive investigation is now under way to ensure those responsible face the consequences.
"This senseless attack has left one young person with a serious and potentially life-changing injury to his ear, while our officer has serious burns and also potential hearing damage."
Meanwhile, a brick was thrown at a GNAAS vehicle as it was leaving Trimdon Station after its crew had helped an assault victim.
Paramedic Jamie Walsh said: "The bang it made was pretty terrifying but thankfully we were all okay. Luckily it didn't hit the centre of the window where our doctor was sitting as it would have come through and could have caused catastrophic injuries.
"There was no major damage to the window or door of our vehicle so we were able to continue to respond to incidents throughout the night."
Firefighters also had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.