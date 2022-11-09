Just Stop Oil protests: Police officer hurt amid M25 disruption
A police officer has been injured on the M25 amid climate protests that have closed parts of the motorway in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire.
Essex Police said a police motorcyclist was hurt when two lorries crashed at a rolling roadblock.
Two people have been arrested for causing a public nuisance.
The Just Stop Oil group, which is protesting for a third day, said about 10 activists had climbed on overhead gantries "in multiple locations".
No information was provided on the condition of the officer, who was injured between Junctions 26 (Waltham Abbey) and 27 (Theydon).
The disruption comes as the COP27 climate summit is held in Egypt.
M25 disruption:
- Surrey: Between J7 (M23) and J8 (Reigate) and between J9 (Leatherhead and J8 (Reigate)
- Kent: Between J4 (Orpington and J5 (A21/Sevenoaks)
- London/Essex: Between J29 (Romford) and J30 (Thurrock/Lakeside)
- Hertfordshire: Between J23 (A1(M) and J22 (St Albans)
Multiple arrests were made on Tuesday amid a second day of widespread disruption by protesters.
The motorway was blocked and gantries were climbed by Just Stop Oil activists.
The group said the action was to "demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents".
An officer has been injured and two people have been arrested during our response to disruption on the M25.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 9, 2022
An officer was injured following a collision involving two lorries after a rolling roadblock had been put in place between J26 and J27.
Read more: https://t.co/5j9YH5E2ku pic.twitter.com/4UZSfDYcJI
At the COP27 summit, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told world leaders the war in Ukraine was a reason to act faster to tackle climate change.
The Metropolitan Police said 16 protesters had previously been arrested on the motorway in a joint operation with other counties' police forces.
On Sunday, the High Court granted an injunction preventing M25 protests, meaning anyone involved in any such protest could be found in contempt of court.
