South East Coast Ambulance Service declares critical incident
- Published
A critical incident has been declared by an ambulance service that covers four counties.
South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said IT issues on Thursday night caused it to move to back-up telephone systems.
It was still answering calls and responding to patients but it urged people to only call 999 in a "serious emergency".
Secamb said it was working with its IT providers to resolve the problems.
We have tonight, (10 November), declared a Critical Incident following IT issues which resulted in the loss of our Computer Aided Dispatch, (CAD), and the need to move to our back-up telephone systems. pic.twitter.com/V0RQ7Xxje9— South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) November 10, 2022
Secamb is responsible for covering Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, and North East Hampshire.
It said the IT issues resulted in the loss of its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.
In a statement on Thursday night, it said: "While we are working hard with our IT providers to find a solution to the issue, and have implemented well-rehearsed contingency plans, the loss of the CAD, along with the high demand we are facing across our region tonight, is placing significant pressure on our services.
"We continue answer calls and respond to patients but urge people to only call 999 in the event of a serious emergency and to make use of services including NHS 111 Online for help and advice."
It added it was working to resolve the issues as soon as possible.
