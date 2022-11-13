Remembrance Sunday events held in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Parade in YorkCpl Becky Brown RLC / MOD Crown Copyright 2022
Veterans and serving military personnel took part in a parade in York

Events to mark Remembrance Sunday have been held across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT, with similar ceremonies at war memorials across the region.

Hundreds attended services in Hull, Leeds and York, and at the Clifton Park Cenotaph in Rotherham.

In Lincolnshire, nearly half a million poppies were dropped from an aircraft at Fleet Hargate near Holbeach in a tribute to the fallen.

Cpl Becky Brown RLC / MOD Crown Copyright 2022
Wreaths were laid in York
Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds city centre on Remembrance Sunday
A service was held in Holbeach, Lincolnshire
Nearly half a million poppies were dropped from an aircraft in Fleet Hargate near Holbeach
Military personnel and veterans took part in a parade in Grantham
A parade also took place in Hull
Last week. a statue of a horse dressed in a coat of purple poppies to remember the animals who died in conflict was unveiled in Horsforth, West Yorkshire

