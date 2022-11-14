Kevin Sinfield: Day two of long distance running challenge
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the second of seven long-distance runs he aims to complete in seven days in aid of motor neurone disease (MND) charities.
The former Leeds Rhinos captain has taken on the Ultra 7 in 7 challenge inspired by former teammate Rob Burrow, who played with the number 7 shirt.
Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.
Sinfield said he was "feeling great" after the first leg - 38 miles (62km) from Murrayfield Stadium to Melrose.
Monday's route takes him from Melrose rugby club in the Scottish Borders to Otterburn Castle in Northumberland.
Melrose is the home town of former Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir, who also has MND. One of the charities Sinfield's team are supporting is the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.
Speaking ahead of day two, Sinfield said: "I think when we started at Murrayfield yesterday, the people who came out were incredible, there were people scattered all along the route in different villages.
"Then to arrive here, we know how important this place is to Doddie, it was great to come here and it was important we spent time with the people here as well, we all really enjoyed it."
Following Sunday's run, he took part in a question and answer session at Melrose clubhouse.
He said: "This place in particular has a connection to MND, through Doddie, and this was always part of the plan to come here."
Sinfield, 42, was inspired to take on the challenge after Weir and ex-Bradford City footballer Stephen Darby were both diagnosed with MND, along with his friend Rob Burrow, and the route has been planned to take in meaningful locations for them all.
Weir came out to greet the team before they left Murrayfield on Sunday morning, after Sinfield had taken a moment to lay a wreath at the Murrayfield War Memorial.
The team will run more than 300 miles (482km) this week in a challenge he hopes will raise £777,777 - passing through Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds and Bradford, ending on 19 November when they will run onto the pitch at Old Trafford at half-time during the men's Rugby League World Cup Final.
During a break on Sunday, he said: "People have come out and been very supportive, as you can see the weather - for Scotland in November - we didn't expect this.
"Thankfully somebody is looking down on us today, but it's been brilliant".
Many people came out to support the team, including Fiona Shepherd, who has known Weir since childhood.
"Doddie was a family friend, I was friendly with his sister-in-law and have been involved with a lot of his fundraising in the Borders.
"My brother has just been diagnosed with a very similar illness, it has devastated us," she added.
"It is just so important to support these causes and these things, and these people who are amazing doing these things."
Carl Hogg, who played the majority of his rugby career with Melrose RFC, is joining Sinfield for the first three legs in Scotland and said it was "a great privilege"
"It's for a great cause, it's great that it stopped at Melrose and hopefully some of the boys will have seen Doddie in his pomp and in his prime, so yeah, an excellent cause."
