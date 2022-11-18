Wall collapse directors guilty of safety breaches
- Published
Two directors of a metal recycling firm have been convicted of health and safety breaches after five men died when a 45 tonne wall fell on them.
The Birmingham wall was overloaded with 263 tonnes of briquettes and so close to toppling, a gust of wind could have brought it down, a court heard.
Health and safety investigators described the scene in July 2016 as one of the worst they had encountered.
Wayne Hawkeswood and Graham Woodhouse denied risking workers' safety.
The pair are directors of Hawkeswood Metal Recycling and Shredmet, now known as ENSCO101, in Nechells, which were also prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at Birmingham Crown Court.