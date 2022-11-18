Children in Need: BBC South East team completes pier to pier challenge
- Published
A team from BBC South East has completed a long-distance walk across Kent and Sussex for Children in Need.
The Pudsey pier to pier challenge set off from Gravesend on Monday at the start of a 61-mile (98km) journey.
The five-day event was part of a nationwide campaign to get people walking and raising funds for the charity.
After finishing at Eastbourne Pier on Friday, one of those who took part said it was an "unforgettable experience".
Stuart Maisner said: "The best bit has been meeting the public who lined the streets wishing us well and cheering us on."
The team met school children, charity fundraisers and well-wishers on parts of the route - and faced severe weather on some days.
The route headed south from Town Pier, Gravesend, across remote countryside in north Kent, before reaching Tunbridge Wells and then heading into East Sussex.
Passing through Mayfield and Heathfield, the walk followed the Cuckoo Trail before reaching its final destination of Eastbourne Pier.
Matt Parker, from the Long Distance Walkers Association, said he was "proud" to have been part of the challenge, and that the BBC team took it "all in their stride".
He said: "The challenge has had its ups and downs, and I'm not just talking about the hills."
Further information on BBC Children in Need and how to get involved can be found here.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.