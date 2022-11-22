Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after heavy rain
- Published
A hosepipe ban affecting millions of people has been lifted.
Thames Water imposed the restriction for its 15 million customers in August to give rivers and reservoirs a chance to recover from a lack of rainfall.
The ban meant those living in the Thames Valley, London and surrounding areas risked £1,000 fines for activities such as watering gardens.
The company said a "cautious approach" was still needed but that recent heavy rain had helped the situation.
Thames Water was among a number of firms to impose bans during a dry summer.
But it said the region had seen a month's worth of rain in the first two weeks of November.
Sarah Bentley, CEO of Thames Water, said: "Careful consideration has gone into our decision to remove the ban.
"Despite the recent rain, we still need to protect our future water supply.
"We need more rain throughout winter to ensure our rivers and reservoirs are fully recharged, ready for spring and summer next year."
