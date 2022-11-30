Northern mayors to meet transport secretary over rail disruption
Mayors from across the north of England are due to meet the transport secretary to demand action to end rail "chaos" hitting thousands of travellers.
Rail travel in the North has been severely disrupted in recent months by strikes and cancellations.
The Labour mayors from West and South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North of Tyne said the disruption was hitting the northern economy.
West Yorkshire's mayor Tracy Brabin said: "Enough is enough."
Passengers to, from and across the North have recently faced reduced timetables, crowded services, industrial action, last-minute cancellations and delays.
'Concrete plan'
Speaking ahead of the meeting later about the disruption, Ms Brabin said: "The transport secretary has promised to get a grip on this crisis and we welcome that.
"But the people of the North need more than warm words. We need a concrete plan that will get our rail network back on track."
Ms Brabin said as well as having a "devastating impact" on the North's economy, the rail disruption affected "attempts to rebuild from the pandemic" while communities were also dealing with the cost of living crisis.
Although rail travel has been disrupted across the whole of the UK this year, companies operating train services in northern England, including Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express, have come under particular scrutiny.
In October, Avanti West Coast apologised for "the enormous frustration and inconvenience caused", adding: "We know we're not delivering the service our customers rightly expect."
On Tuesday, business leaders in the north of England warned rail services could "collapse into utter chaos" by January unless the government took action to deal with the disruption faced by passengers.
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership said cancellations had already cut off the Humber region for "days at a time" and had reduced access to Manchester Airport, forcing people into their cars instead.
'Going through hell'
Wednesday's meeting will also be attended by the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotherham, the mayor of the North of Tyne Jamie Driscoll, and the mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard.
Speaking on Newsnight on Monday, Mr Burnham said passengers were "going through hell" on the railways.
"We've been in a tunnel for a long time when it comes to railways and we are desperately seeking some light.
"There needs to be an acknowledgement here that it's the government that can fix this," he added.
Much of the disruption is being caused by rail workers no longer volunteering to do shifts on their rest days amid an industrial relations crisis across the sector.
The mayors said they would call on Transport Secretary Mark Harper to do whatever he could to encourage the train companies and trade unions to reach an agreement on rest day working.
