David Fuller: Morgue abuse victim's son welcomes compensation scheme
- Published
The son of a 100-year-old woman whose body was abused in a hospital mortuary has welcomed a new compensation scheme.
David Fuller, previously from Heathfield in East Sussex, abused the corpses of at least 100 women and girls in two Kent morgues over 12 years.
Alan Knights' mother Jane died from a stroke at the age of 100, and is believed to be Fuller's oldest victim.
He said while the compensation scheme had taken longer than expected, he was "relieved".
Dean Wilson Solicitors, which represents 80 relatives of Fuller's victims, said the average payout was likely to be about £25,000.
Those worst impacted may receive more than £100,000, the solicitors said.
"It's not been very easy for the family. Now we're going to get a psychiatric evaluation but it's like losing mum again," Mr Knights said.
"It's always in the back of your mind and there when you go to sleep. It extends to my two darling daughters, who were ultra-close to their nan."
The victims' families previously rejected an offer of £7,500 in damages.
Ben Davey, of Dean Wilson Solicitors, said under the new compensation scheme, families could claim for financial losses including psychiatric damage and loss of earnings if they were unable to work.
"There is not a set figure that each person is going to get," he said.
"There will be quite a significant range. Although I suspect the median range will be around £25,000 to £30,000."
While the scheme is voluntary, Dean Wilson Solicitors, which is the lead firm for victims' families, is recommending the scheme to their clients. The alternative is court action.
In December 2021, Fuller was sentenced to two whole-life tariffs for murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.