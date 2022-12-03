Police watchdog head Michael Lockwood resigns amid investigation
The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after becoming the subject of a police investigation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says.
Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood said on Friday he was resigning for "personal and domestic reasons".
But on Saturday the home secretary said she had taken action after learning of the probe into a historic allegation.
Mr Lockwood was asked to either resign or be suspended, Ms Braverman said.
He had been the first director general appointed to lead the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) in 2018.