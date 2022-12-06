Spennymoor: Man arrested after Mercedes hits house
- Published
A suspected drink-driver ploughed into a house in County Durham, knocking down a wall.
The garage of the home, near the A688 in Spennymoor, was left severely damaged in the crash on Sunday.
A 31-year-old man, who had been driving a Mercedes, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and careless driving.
Durham Police urged people drinking alcohol to leave their car at home, or face the consequences.
It comes as at the weekend, a 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash near Seaham.
Police said he had missed the A19 junction, before crashing his car into nearby barriers, leaving him suffering minor injuries.
The car has been written off.
The force said that it was "thankful" no members of the public had been injured in either crashes.
Sgt Chris Milburn, of Durham Police's Roads and Armed Policing Unit, said: "Both men are lucky to have not been seriously injured or worse following these collisions and thankfully no innocent members of the public were hurt as a result of their decision to get behind the wheel whilst under the influence.
"Our message is simple - if you've had a drink, leave your car at home."
The 31-year-old has since been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.