Motorways shut as heavy snow causes crashes
- Published
Motorways have shut after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions.
The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire closed while major congestion was reported on the M5 slip road to the M6 on Sunday.
The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was shut after a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 11A and 12 near Quedgeley, Highways England said.
Trains across the West Midlands have also been hit by delays.
Warwickshire Police has advised people to avoid travelling in Stratford area following several crashes on icy roads.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Until the roads are clearer, please ask yourself if your journey warrants putting yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk."
Attractions were also affected, with National Trust's Charlescote Park in Warwickshire closed due to snowy and icy conditions and Stratford's Victorian Christmas market cancelled.
On the trains, problems were reported between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town, West Midlands Railway said.
