Solihull: People critical after being pulled from lake
- Published
A number of people are in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in freezing temperatures in Solihull, police say.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road in the Kingshurst area.
Several people had been transported to hospital, according to West Midlands Police.
Emergency crews from West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance.
Babbs Mill Park is a local nature reserve with a lake, river, wildflower grasslands and woodlands.
Temperatures of 0C (32F) are currently being reported in the area and are expected to plummet to -3C (26.6F) during the night.
The incident came as police in Cumbria said they were dealing with an "incident" at Siddick Pond in Workington.
