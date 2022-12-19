UK weather: Cold weather leaves homes without water after mains burst
Properties in Kent and Sussex are without water after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly overnight.
South East Water apologised after a "dramatic increase" in the number of burst water mains on supply and customer pipes.
The utility firm, which supplies drinking water to 2.2 million people across the South East, said outages were expected for up to 48 hours.
A bottled water station has been set up at a supermarket in Tunbridge Wells.
'Very sorry'
Douglas Whitfield, South East Water's incident director, said burst water pipes had resulted in an immediate increase in demand for water.
"On a normal winter's day we extract, treat and pump an average of 530 million litres of drinking water a day to customers," Mr Whitfield said.
"During the past 24 hours, this has increased by 90 million litres to 620 million.
"This has resulted in many of our drinking water storage tanks, which hold treated water before it is pumped to customers' taps, going empty or very low."
He said the company could not predict when and where pipes will burst, but it was working "as quickly as possible" to make fixes. It is not known how many homes are impacted.
"Our teams are working flat out to find, fix and repair the leaks on our pipes but we're asking customers to help too by checking their homes, businesses, empty properties, outside taps and troughs in any fields for leaks and get them repaired as soon as possible," Mr Whitfield added.
"Leaks within properties can cause extensive damage which can be costly to repair."
A bottled water station opened at 09:30 GMT at the Tesco Superstore on Woodgate Corner in Pembury, Tunbridge Wells.
Mr Whitfield said other bottled water stations are likely to open.
