UK weather: Properties still without water or low pressure after bursts
Properties across Kent and Sussex are still without water or with low pressure after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly.
On Monday, Southern Water said 20,000 customers were affected, while South East Water said about 15,000 had supply issues.
Southern Water said a burst water pipe at its Rumfields reservoir was repaired overnight, but customers will have to wait for supplies to return.
Both companies have apologised.
Areas affected included Tunbridge Wells, Crawley Down, Crowborough, Ardingly, Broadstairs, Manston, Margate and Ramsgate.
"We are deeply sorry for the distress and inconvenience that this incident is causing," a Southern Water spokesperson said.
"Our teams worked through the night to fix the burst water main so that we can return supply to our customers.
"The repair is now complete, however it's going to take time to get water flowing throughout the network and supply returns."
A bottled water station at Dane Court Grammar School in Broadstairs reopened at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, Southern Water said.
"We're not able to open the bottled water site at Asda Broadstairs. However we're looking for an alternative location nearby and will update as soon as we can," the spokesperson added.
On Monday, David Hinton, South East Water chief executive officer, said it was a "fast-moving and challenging situation".
The utility company supplies drinking water to 2.2m people in the South East.
Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies criticised the repeated water supply problems experienced in her constituency.
"It's been a constant problem in extreme weather - cold, heat and storms - that we in Mid Sussex and beyond can't get regular service," she said.
"The infrastructure is simply not up to it with whole communities now inconvenienced."
