Kent and Sussex water outages continue, but some supplies restored
Water has been restored to thousands of homes in Kent, but outages remain in other parts of the county and across Sussex.
Southern Water said a burst pipe in Broadstairs had been fixed, meaning all customers were back in supply.
South East Water has yet to confirm how many properties were affected on Wednesday, but on Tuesday it said about 15,000 properties had "intermittent" supplies.
Both firms have apologised.
Areas still affected include Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough, Crawley Down, Mayfield, Stonebridge, Balcombe, Ardingly, Turners Hill and Tenterden.
Bottled water stations at Beacon Academy in Crowborough and Tesco in Pembury have reopened, South East Water said.
Southern Water said as water starts to return, customers may still have low pressure.
"This is normal and is only temporary. You can also expect to see bubbles and discolouration," a spokesperson said.
"We are so sorry for the distress this incident has caused."
Supplies returned to Cuckfield overnight, South East Water said, with teams working to restore further supplies.
The firm said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the level of bursts and leaks on their underground network of pipes, causing their storage reservoir levels to drop.
"On a normal winter's day, we extract, treat and pump an average of 520 million litres of drinking water. During the past 24 hours, this has increased by 100 million litres to 620 million," a spokesperson said.
Tuesday's performance of the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall theatre was cancelled due to the venue having no water.
