South East Water supply problems persist in Kent and Sussex
Thousands of properties in parts of the South East that have been without water for days are seeing supplies returning, although they may not be continuous.
South East Water said a reservoir serving the Tunbridge Wells area was draining faster than it could be replenished due to leaks and bursts.
South East Water said it hoped to restore supplies by "early afternoon".
A spokesman said: "The majority of customers in Sussex have had their supplies restored overnight.
"The pockets of customers in Crowborough who remain without will see water return early [Thursday] afternoon.
"We hope customers in the Pease Pottage and Balcombe areas will see their supplies return later this afternoon."
The water company said supplies were returning across Kent on Thursday morning, but customers in Tunbridge Wells still have an intermittent supply.
Sarah Smith from Crowborough told the BBC she had not had water since Sunday, and the situation was "intolerable".
Douglas Whitfield, South East Water's Incident Director, said: "The treated water storage reservoir which serves the Tunbridge Wells area is draining faster than we can replenish it due to leaks and bursts on the network.
"We are doing all we can to keep the storage reservoir at a level where the pumps needed to get tap water to the 3,500 customers affected can work."
South East Water has apologised to those affected.
The firm's chief executive, David Hinton, told BBC South East Today: "We're very confident we can get customers on before Christmas, we think that's really important.
"All the treatment works that were affected are all now back in operation."
He said about 5,000 properties were still affected on Wednesday, but he hoped most would be reconnected by Thursday morning.
