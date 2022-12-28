Cody Fisher: Murder arrests over Birmingham nightclub stabbing
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor in Birmingham.
Cody Fisher, 23, who was a non-league footballer and school sports coach, was attacked at The Crane nightclub, just before midnight on Boxing Day.
Paying tribute, his family said his death had "broken our hearts".
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham just after midnight. A second man, 21, was arrested in London.
The incident happened at the club, on Adderley Street, Digbeth where police believe he was approached by a group before being stabbed.
Woodrow First School, where Mr Fisher coached children, said everyone had been left devastated over the tragic and needless death of the "bright, friendly and talented young man".
"Many of the children at school know Cody as their sports coach and have enjoyed working with him," it tweeted.
Mr Fisher played left-back for clubs including Bromsgrove Sporting, Stourbridge and Stratford Town.
Tributes will be held at a match against Stratford on 2 January, Bromsgrove Sporting chairman Mike Burke said.
He added the event would be an opportunity to "show our love and respect to him on that day".
"There's nothing we can say can make the family feel any better, but we can just send our thoughts out to them at this really sad time," Mr Burke said.
Det Ch Insp Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police, said "good progress" was being made in the investigation.
"We've been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation," he said.
"Cody's family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we'll continue to work to bring them answers.
"It's vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night - no matter how insignificant they think it might be."
The force said hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time and that it had set up a dedicated website where images and footage from the night could be uploaded.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk