Devon and Cornwall A&E departments 'under incredible pressure'
- Published
Hospitals across Cornwall and Devon are urging people to use NHS 111 as a first contact for medical help unless they have a life-threatening illness.
Health bosses say emergency departments (EDs) are under "incredible pressure" and people should "think very carefully" before going to them.
Visitors to Cornwall for new year celebrations should be prepared by bringing medical kits, they added.
Ambulance bosses have declared a critical incident due to pressures.
Adrian Harris, chief medical officer of Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said Exeter and Barnstaple's emergency departments were "under incredible pressure at the moment".
He said: "People should think very carefully before attending and use 111, go to a pharmacy or their GP.
"If you are in doubt, and you think you need help, then come see us.
"But we are very, very busy."
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust tweeted that its ED at Derriford Hospital had been "very busy this festive season", which has left patients facing longer waits.
In Cornwall, the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust tweeted that people could help "by only calling 999 and using the emergency department for life-threatening illnesses and injuries".
It added that anyone visiting the county for new year celebrations should be prepared, "be wise" and bring their own medical kit, including pain relief, flu and cold remedy and any prescription medicines required.
Cornwall's health and care system was operating at critical incident level this month after "acute pressure" had "escalated our operational level", health bosses said.
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said on Wednesday it had declared a critical incident because of "current extreme pressures".