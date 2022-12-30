South East Coast Ambulance Service issues New Year's Eve plea
- Published
An ambulance service that covers four counties has called for support from the public ahead of New Year's Eve.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) urged people to only call 999 for genuine emergencies.
NHS services in the South East continue to face sustained pressure, with Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust, Medway Maritime Hospital and Secamb all declaring critical incidents this month.
Demand is expected to remain high across the New Year period.
Secamb is responsible for covering Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, and North East Hampshire.
Last year, the trust said it answered about 1,000 999 calls in the seven hours from 20.00 GMT on 31 December.
Those celebrating New Year's Eve are urged to plan their evenings, including how they get home, ensuring they look out for others, and, if drinking alcohol, remembering the impact excessive drinking can have on health and emergency services.
'Celebrate sensibly'
Emma Williams, Secamb executive director for operations, said: "We have faced significant pressure on our services for many weeks but we know that New Year's Eve can bring additional challenges."
Ms Williams wants people to celebrate "sensibly" and says she understands how the decisions of individuals can impact an "already stretched ambulance service".
"I would like to thank all our staff and volunteers for their hard work and professionalism at this busy time and urge the public to show their support by using NHS services wisely," she added.
The public is asked to help Secamb manage pressure by reserving 999 for genuine emergencies and making use of alternatives such as the 111 service, when incidents are not so serious.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.