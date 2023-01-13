Christmas Eve pub shooting: Man charged with Elle Edwards murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has been remanded in custody and will appear in court later.
He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey Village on 24 December.
Mr Chapman has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class, police said.
He is set to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
Police are still appealing for witnesses and urged anyone with information to contact them.