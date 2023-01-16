South East flooding after heavy overnight rain
- Published
Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East.
The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers.
Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has been closed due to flooding, which has also affected some homes in the area, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Hastings Borough Council tweeted that several roads in and around the town were also closed because of flooding.
In East Sussex the A21 has been affected by flooding a Sedlescombe, as has the A22 in Polegate, the A271 in Ashburnham and the A29 at Shripney in West Sussex.
The Met Office's Rachel Ayres said a widespread frost expected overnight could see some flood water on roads freezing.
This "could pose an ice risk" on Tuesday, she said.
A level three cold weather alert has been issued for most of England.
The Met Office said: "There is a 90% probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 09:00 on Monday 16 January and 09:00 on Friday 20 January in parts of England.
"This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services."
Kent County Council's deputy director of public health, Dr Ellen Schwartz, said: "It is vital that during this prolonged period of severe cold weather, people keep themselves and their homes warm, even if this is just by heating the bedroom and living room.
"Please also look after vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, and assist your local community. Taking steps to stay warm and work with others can make a life-changing difference."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.