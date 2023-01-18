Levelling up grants announced for southern England
Major infrastructure projects across southern England have been awarded tens of millions of pounds in so-called levelling up funding.
They are among 100 projects to receive a share of £2.1bn from round two of the government's Levelling Up Fund aimed at boosting local economies.
They include funding for Weymouth Harbour, Southampton's Outdoor Sports Centre and Reading's Hexagon Theatre.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said it would be "transformational".
"This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride," he added.
Boris Johnson described levelling up as the "defining mission" of his government when he was prime minister.
It was a key theme of the Conservatives' 2019 election campaign, although the plan to deliver it was not unveiled until February 2022. Its policies are to be achieved by 2030.
So which projects in the south of England will receive cash?
Dorset
A project aimed to revitalise the Bournemouth and Poole seafronts, promising better, modernised facilities along the promenade, as well as building a community water sports hub, has been given £18.2m.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole attract 11.5 million visitors and 1.65m staying visitors annually, generating £1bn for the local economy, according to BCP Council.
A regeneration project for Weymouth Harbour has received £19m for enabling works at Weymouth Harbour, to pave the way for nearly 400 new homes and a new leisure-led waterfront complex.
A 2022 report by South Dorset Research Group concluded the seaside resort and the neighbouring Portland peninsula were stuck in a vicious circle of "poor job prospects and low earnings".
Hampshire
Southampton has been awarded £20m to upgrade the athletics centre and create a new sports pitch at the Outdoor Sports Centre.
The 150-acre (60-hectare) centre was created in the 1930s as an outdoor multi-sport facility and plans have been drawn up in recent years to improve the facilities.
Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art leisure centre, library and cultural space in Farnborough will receive £20m to help tackle high levels of obesity, inactivity and poor mental health in the surrounding area.
Berkshire
In Reading, £19.1m has been awarded to transform the Hexagon Theatre and build a new, modern library.
Built in 1977, the Hexagon - Reading's largest arts venue and famed snooker tournament venue has struggled to be sufficiently modernised because of its "age and condition".
A further £9.2m has been awarded to transform the A355 Farnham Road in Slough to better serve pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, with faster access for buses to improve journey times.
