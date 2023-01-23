Hospital handovers key to faster responses says 999 boss
- Published
Ambulance response times will improve when patients can be handed over more quickly to hospitals says the head of the South Western Ambulance Service.
Staff were "desperately trying to do the job that they joined the ambulance service to do", said Will Warrender.
The South West recently ranked highest in NHS England's figures which showed time lost to ambulance handover delays.
Hours measured from 14 November 2022 to 8 January 2023 show 892.4 hours were lost in the region.
Mr Warrender, the service's chief executive told the BBC: "The quicker response times will be returned to once we are able to handover our patients into hospitals quicker than we can at the moment.
"So in December, we lost about a third of our ambulances across the month, because they were sat outside hospital waiting to offload patients.
"That's a problem clearly for the patients in the ambulances and it's a problem for patients in the community who we can't get to.
"And it's a problem for my own team who were sat there desperately trying to do the job that they joined the ambulance service to do."
He added: "A slight glimmer of hope is that we've seen a real improvement in the last two weeks or so with a drop in activity levels or improvement in handover delays.
"It's no fault of any one part of the system.
"This is why we keep talking about all the different parts of the system coming together, pulling together to resolve the situation that we find ourselves in."
He said that ahead of strike days ambulance staff had "worked really hard with colleagues across the health and social care sector, to ensure that we're able to provide as safe a service as we possibly can" while the industrial action was carried out.