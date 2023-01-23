Make a Difference Awards: Kent, Sussex and Surrey nominations open
Nominations are open to find the heroes going above and beyond to help their local communities in the South East.
The BBC local radio Make a Difference Awards celebrate the heart-warming stories of everyday acts of kindness from neighbours, volunteers or carers.
Make a Difference was set up in 2020 at the start of the first Covid lockdown, with 11 million people having interacted with the scheme to date.
The nominations for Kent, Sussex and Surrey close on Sunday 5 March.
Previous winners include a 90-year-old who has raised more than £250,000, and a choir for people with communication difficulties.
This year there are eight categories, including a new one for bravery.
Make a Difference Awards categories
- Volunteer - Awarded to an individual who makes a notable difference to the community by giving their time voluntarily to help out a good cause
- Community Groups - Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community
- Fundraiser - Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause
- Carer - Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis
- Great Neighbour - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness
- Bravery - Awarded to an individual who has shown outstanding courage, defiance and duty in the face of perceived danger, fear or difficulty
- The Green Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live a better place for nature and the environment
- The Together Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who encourage diversity within their community. They do this by creating real change and breaking down barriers, bringing people from different walks of life together for a common cause
Last year's winner of the Fundraiser category in Kent, Lesley Andrews, began raising money at the beginning of the Covid pandemic for a local foodbank, and arranged for food boxes to be delivered to people in need.
Ms Andrews, from the Edenbridge charity Friends of Holcot, said: "There are so many lovely people in Kent, but there is also such a lot of need."
Chris Burns, controller local audio commissioning for BBC England, said: "Our audiences have faced tough times over the past few years and have contacted us to share their stories of how people are helping each other. It's great that we can celebrate these unsung heroes."
The winners will be announced at Make a Difference Awards ceremonies hosted by BBC radio stations in September.
