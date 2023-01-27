Avanti West Coast set to axe spate of Saturday services
Avanti West Coast has warned it could cancel "a large number" of services on Saturday.
The firm said it was due to high staff shortages and encouraged commuters to travel on Friday or Sunday instead, or claim a refund.
The situation has been exacerbated by recent strikes, prompting the rescheduling of annual leave and training.
Avanti said it was "sorry for the frustration and inconvenience".
A spokesman said: "Trains are likely to be extremely busy, and passengers should check their journey online before coming to the station."
The firm, which runs trains between London Euston and Glasgow Central, was recently ordered to stop releasing tickets only a few days before travel.
Passengers claimed the late availability meant they were less likely to get cheaper tickets.
Avanti said the delay had been caused by having to produce bespoke timetables - in partnership with Network Rail - during engineering work.
The operator, which runs trains to Birmingham, north Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh, has also been heavily criticised after a reduction in services last summer.
On Monday it emerged Avanti had cancelled about a fifth of services in the four weeks to 7 January.
The company, which is a joint venture between FirstGroup and Italian state operator Trenitalia, said performance had "steadily improved" since then.
The Office of Rail and Road regulator said the firm had been ordered to submit an improved recovery plan by 2 February for producing timetables and releasing tickets or face "formal measures".