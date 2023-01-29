Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
- Published
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.
Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.
A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The teenager charged with murder has also been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday.
Northumbria Police Ch Supt Sam Rennison said Holly, of Haltwhistle, "still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words".
She added: "Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.
"The investigation is ongoing, and I'd like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham - and beyond - who have greatly assisted with our enquiries and shown their support.
"While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public."
Speaking on Saturday, Hexham mayor Derek Kennedy described the town as being "in complete shock" and said the incident would "ruin so many lives".
"To lose one of our children who attends a local high school is just horrendous."