Milton Keynes: Four-year-old girl killed in dog attack
- Published
A four-year-old girl has died in a dog attack in Milton Keynes, police have said.
Officers were called by the ambulance service just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday to reports a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of a property in Broadlands, Netherfield.
Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed a child had died at the property.
No arrests have been made, and the dog has been humanely destroyed. Police have called it a "tragic incident".
"I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues," Supt Matt Bullivant, of Thames Valley Police, said.
"I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.
"Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms."
He added there would be a large police presence in the area on Tuesday evening.
The force said no-one else was hurt in the incident and that the child's family was being supported by officers.
It urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 20230131-1546, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
