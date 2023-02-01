Kent, Sussex and Surrey schools closed as teachers go on strike
- Published
Teachers, train drivers, civil servants and university staff are on strike across the South East.
Train rivers who are members of ASLEF have walked out over pay and conditions, affecting all Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink services.
Civil servants have also gone on strike at the Channel ports.
A government spokesman said: "The government has been preparing to do all it can to mitigate any disruption caused."
Teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), have walked out affecting schools across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
Staff outside Whitstable School said years 11, 12 and 13 were in school, but years seven to 10 were learning remotely.
Jennie Whittaker, a computer science teacher at the school, told BBC Radio Kent: "We'd much rather be in the classroom, but we're here because we want a better future for our children.
"We've had loads of emails of support from parents, who also want the best for their children."
The Department for Education has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year, but the NEU is demanding a fully funded above-inflation pay rise for teachers.
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary and Chichester MP, said: "It's really disappointing. It's so disruptive. It's not a last resort. We are still in discussions."
This was the scene in Worthing town centre this morning as teachers joined the National Education Union's strike. Latest updates: https://t.co/nc9z5H0tO5 pic.twitter.com/qjdGgn28YY— BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) February 1, 2023
Mark Wignall, headteacher at Downlands Community School in Hassocks, told BBC Sussex he had no choice but to close the school.
"It was a really difficult decision," he said,
"But fundamentally the most important factor is the safety of the students."
He said some teachers had been affected by train strikes, and child care issues as a result of other schools being closed.
Train drivers in the Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) unions are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
Angie Doll, chief operating officer of Govia Thameslink Railway said Southeastern and Thameslink passengers should seek alternative arrangements.
"Regrettably, we'll have no trains at all on Wednesday," she said.
South Western Railway said it was planning a full service through Surrey, but some connections may be affected by strike action on other operators' routes.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), including Border Force and coastguard staff, have also walked out.
Kevin Mills, branch secretary of the PCS said members of the union were being forced to use food banks, having been offered 2% pay increases over the last two years.
Michael Keohan, BBC Radio Kent's political reporter, said police and the council were prepared for disruption in Dover, with officers positioned near the port.
He said: "There's no real sign of a breakthrough, if you're hoping these strikes will come to an end soon."
The government spokesman also said "extensive contingency plans" were in place to deal with the strikes.
He added: "Of course, the best mitigation would be for union bosses to call off planned strikes, to keep talking and to come to an agreement."
