RSPCA appeals after cat shot with airgun in Crewe
- Published
The RSPCA is seeking those responsible for an airgun shooting that left a cat with such severe injuries it was put down.
The male feline was found collapsed, gasping for breath and unable to walk in a garden on Fanshawe Walk, Crewe, on 15 January, the charity said.
A concerned homeowner took the cat to a vet, where an x-ray revealed a pellet lodged in a lung.
The cat was put down, prompting the RSPCA to launch an appeal.
"We'd urge people in the local area to come forward with any first-hand information and to report suspicious activity to us," said animal rescue officer Fay Bowers.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.