Waterloo rail disruption as major works coincide
Rail passengers face major disruption next week as three engineering projects coincide.
The works will close three main routes to Waterloo during the day or at night.
On Saturday the line between Guildford and Petersfield will shut for nine days, while lines between Reading and both Bracknell and Guildford will close from Monday to Friday.
Network Rail said it would fully reopen lines affected by the landslip at Hook, Hampshire, by 24 February.
The slip on 14 January left a reduced service with only two out of four tracks passable by trains.
The rail firm's route director Mark Killick said new track would be laid at Hook from Monday until 23 February, affecting late night and early morning services.
He said: "We've taken the difficult decision to carry out the track layout work over multiple nights.
"I recognise how important it is to provide a direct service to and from London and the south west, particularly as the Portsmouth Direct line will be closed from the 11 to 19 of February as part of a multimillion-pound upgrade that has been planned for more than two years."
The nine-day Portsmouth line closure includes track realignment, signal upgrades, footbridge replacement and other work at several locations.
Signalling work from Monday will stop Southwestern Railway trains between Reading and Bracknell and Great Western Railway services between Reading and Guildford.
