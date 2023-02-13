Brianna's death has left massive hole, say family
The family of Brianna Ghey who was stabbed to death in a village park have said she was "strong, fearless and one of a kind".
The 16-year-old was was found wounded and lying on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
